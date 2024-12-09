58 Alabama schools to receive $246K in funding from TVA’s STEM Classroom Grant Program

Alabama is getting a financial boost when it comes to supporting science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) projects in the classroom.

58 schools will receive $246,500 in funding from Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) STEM Classroom Grant Program, impacting more than 16,000 students.

The money allotment is made possible through a partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers Inc., a TVA retiree organization, to grant funding to educators developing STEM activities across the Tennessee Valley region.

“We know STEM teachers across the region are inspiring students to become the workforce of the future and that’s why it’s so important for TVA to continue to support this grant program,” said Jeff Lyash, TVA president and CEO, in a press relase. “Providing additional resources to schools helps provide essential hands-on learning programs that equip students with skills that will help them be successful in whatever they choose to do in life.”

The competitive STEM classroom grant program is operated in partnership with the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network, managed by the Battelle organization.

The program received 647 grant applications this year, and 342 were selected for funding. Since 2018, TVA/BVI has provided nearly $8 million in STEM grants supporting over 730,000 students.

“Bicentennial Volunteers, Inc. has a reputation for giving back to the community. BVI is proud to partner with TVA in empowering teachers to provide hands-on learning opportunities for students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math,” said Kathy Black, president of BVI. “We believe that by enriching their educational experiences, we are helping create lifelong learners and building the workforce of tomorrow.”

The funds are allotted to meet the diverse needs of local communities. Grants up to $5,000 were awarded in a competitive process, and preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic development, and community problem-solving.

Any school that receives their power from a local power company served by TVA was eligible to apply.

A full list of the grant recipients can be found here.