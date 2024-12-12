Mistletoe, candy canes, and liquid nitrogen?

Kids along the Gulf coast can experience a little liquid nitrogen along with some holiday fun this Saturday. The Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center in Mobile is hosting what it’s calling Christmas at the Castle. It’s a holiday themed event that doesn’t forget the center’s mission of making science approachable for young people. Exploreum spokesman Josh Holland says the day will include something called elephant toothpaste.

“Yeah, it's one of the experiments we do,” said Holland. “It's with hydrogen peroxide and dish soap, a few other little, somewhat household ingredients. Ours are just a little more concentrated, but it shoots up this. You put it in a beaker and it shoots up this huge, little foam, kind of semi viscous, liquidy kind of type stuff, and then kind of do that in unison, you know, throughout two three little beakers. And it makes for a cool little dramatic show.”

Christmas at the castle is a medieval kid themed event with liquid nitrogen experiments and are known as science related “cart demos.” The day also includes some special show times in the PCI Digital Dome Theater. Despite holiday shopping and other distractions, Holland says things stay pretty busy at the Exploreum.

“From about Thanksgiving on, like this week, starting through the end of the year, we pretty much have a pretty steady flow,” said Holland. “Christmas especially, is always it's kind of a tradition, you know, kind of like the exploring itself. We we've been doing some form of Christmas event this time of year as long as I've been here, which is almost 12 years now, and I know we've done it longer than that.

Christmas at the Castle runs this Saturday from nine thirty in the morning until two.