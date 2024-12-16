Digital Media Center
Nate Oates: Mark Sears “got lost in the game” as number seven Alabama beats Creighton

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published December 16, 2024 at 7:45 AM CST
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) goes for a steal against Creighton center Fredrick King (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) goes for a steal against Creighton center Fredrick King (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Mark Sears scored 27 points and number seven Alabama held off a late comeback try, beating Creighton 83-75 on Saturday night. Sears, a senior guard who added six rebounds and four assists, hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final six minutes and shot 8 for 15 from the field. He made 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range and accounted for most of the Crimson Tide's long distance shooting as the team went 6 for 30 from beyond the arc.

Freshmen Labaron Philon scored 16 points and Derrion Reid 12 for Alabama (8-2).

Creighton's Jackson McAndrew scored 13 of his 16 points in the last six minutes, keeping the Bluejays (7-4) withing striking distance for most of the final minutes. Steven Ashworth led Creighton with 20 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 18 points and seven rebounds.

The Bluejays, playing their first road game of the season, trailed quickly and were down by 14 points midway through the first half. They rallied to within six before halftime and trailed by six again in the final three minutes of the game. The Crimson Tide beat a power conference team despite only four points from Grant Nelson, who grabbed 10 rebounds.

Alabama made its final eight free throws, all with less than four minutes left, to maintain its lead. The Tide entered the game shooting 72.8% from the line and finished 17 for 22 (77.2%). The Tide also grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and scored 14 second-chance points off of those rebounds.

Alabama plays at North Dakota on Wednesday, a game scheduled for Nelson, a North Dakota native. Creighton opens Big East play at Georgetown on Wednesday.
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
