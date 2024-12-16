Digital Media Center
North Alabama Lions play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in non-conference action

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 16, 2024 at 8:05 AM CST
Pixabay

The North Alabama Lions host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season. North Alabama is 2-1 at home, and Alabama A&M is 4-0 on the road.

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-3) at North Alabama Lions (4-4)

Florence, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama and Alabama A&M play in non-conference action.

The Lions have gone 2-1 in home games. North Alabama is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 away from home. Alabama A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC scoring 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Darian Burgin averaging 6.0.

North Alabama averages 65.4 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 64.5 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than North Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charity Gallegos is shooting 35.5% and averaging 11.3 points for the Lions.

Kalia Walker is averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
