Quarterback Jackson Arnold leaves Oklahoma for Auburn in transfer portal

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 16, 2024 at 7:58 AM CST
Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) passes in the second half an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. LSU won 37-17. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/AP
/
AP
Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) passes in the second half an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. LSU won 37-17. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Quarterback Jackson Arnold is transferring to Auburn after two seasons at Oklahoma.

Arnold played nine games for Oklahoma this season, throwing for 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also rushed for 444 yards with three touchdowns, including a career-high 131 yards in Oklahoma’s 24-3 win over then-No. 7 Alabama in November.

“The fit he is for our offense and for Auburn, I couldn’t be more excited,” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said. “He’s a dual-threat guy who understands the RPO system extremely well and throws the deep ball extremely well.”

Also, tight end Tanner Koziol posted on X that he has committed to Wisconsin. Koziol had a productive season at Ball State with 94 catches for 839 yards and eight TDs.
college football, SEC college football, Auburn football, Auburn University football
