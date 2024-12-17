‘For Every Body’ campaign seeks to address key health challenges for Alabamians

The “For Every Body” campaign— which encourages healthy lifestyle behaviors and access to resources for all Alabamians, regardless of age, race, size or ability level— is now being launched across the state.

The campaign by the Alabama Wellness Alliance (AWA) includes social media graphics and messages that can be utilized to increase awareness of the Alabama Physical Activity and Nutrition Plan (ALPAN), promote state and local events, promote healthy behaviors and encourage use of community resources.

AWA member Lita Chatham said in a press release, “Everyone can take small steps towards better health. The ‘For Every Body’ campaign encourages participation in healthy lifestyle behaviors such as eating more fruits and vegetables, drinking water and being physically active in ways you enjoy.”

The toolkit for the initiative provides information on health promotions and observances, sample social media posts by sector, and graphics in both English and Spanish. The public is invited to view and utilize the campaign toolkit and materials at the For Every Body Campaign.

The Alabama Wellness Alliance is a volunteer membership organization that seeks to create a healthier Alabama through advocacy, environmental changes and programs to support and promote healthy lifestyles.

Partners in the alliance address wellness through nutrition and physical activity strategies that improve health behaviors. Visit this website to join.