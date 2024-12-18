A push to "prioritize peace and compassion" during holiday season

The City of Montgomery is urging residents to prioritize peace and compassion during the holiday season. Officials reports, historically, this time of year sees an increase in violence, particularly between individuals who know each other. These conflicts, which might otherwise be resolved peacefully, too often escalate into violence, with sometimes tragic and deadly consequences.

In addition to interpersonal violence, the city is reporting seeing a concerning rise in self-harm and mental health crises. Stress, loneliness, and unresolved conflicts during the holidays can weigh heavily on individuals, emphasizing the importance of community support and resources.

“We want our community to come together and make this holiday season one of healing and hope,” said Interim Police Chief Jim Graboys in a press release. “If you are experiencing conflict, take a moment to de-escalate, and if you’re struggling, please know help is available. No one has to face their challenges alone.”

The city’s Domestic Violence Bureau provides comprehensive services to victims of crime. Services include safety planning, order of protection assistance, stalking case analysis, and preparation for prosecution.

In collaboration with local service providers, agencies, schools, courts and the business community, the bureau has also established the Montgomery Domestic Violence Task Force to promote community accountability and education.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse and needs help, resources are available:



24-Hour Domestic Violence Crisis Line: 1-800-650-6522. This connects callers to the Domestic Violence Shelter program, which provides emergency housing, crisis counseling, referrals, information, and support.

Family Sunshine Center: 1-800-650-6522.

One Place Family Justice Center: 334-262-7378.

Additional Resources



Domestic Violence Bureau: 334-625-2900

Non-Emergency Police Line: 334-241-2651

Crisis Line: 334-263-0218

Legal Services: 334-832-4570

Dept. of Human Resources: 334-293-3332

Municipal Court: 334-241-2776

Alabama Crime Victim’s Compensation: 334-290-4420

Domestic Relations: 334-261-4100

For those struggling with mental health challenges, the city also encourages residents to call 988, which is a national hotline providing immediate and confidential support for individuals in crisis.