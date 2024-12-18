Birmingham selected as host for 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championship

Birmingham's Legacy Arena has been selected by the Southeastern Conference (SEC) as the host site for the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championship. The date is set for March 22.

The announcement marks the eighth time that the conference meet will take place in the Magic City.

Birmingham was the host city from 2001 to 2003 at Bartow Arena. Additionally in 2006, 2011 and 2014 at the former BJCC Arena and again in 2022 at the newly renovated Legacy Arena.

Of the 10 SEC titles claimed by The University of Alabama, three have come in Birmingham (2003, 2011, 2014), reports Alabama Athletics.

In all seven of the previous conference championships competed in Birmingham, the Crimson Tide has never finished as low as second place:



2022 – Alabama, second

2014 – Alabama, first

2011 – Alabama, first

2006 – Alabama, second

2003 – Alabama, first

2002 – Alabama, second

2001 – Alabama, second

Regardless of location, the Crimson Tide is the only school in SEC history to have never finished outside the top four at the conference championship meet.

Details on ticket information for the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championship in Birmingham will be announced at a later date.

Legacy Arena is an 18,000-capacity arena which hosts national and international touring concerts, productions and various sporting events each year.

Legacy Arena is also the home venue for the NBA G-League Birmingham Squadron. A $125 million modernization of Legacy Arena was completed in November 2021.