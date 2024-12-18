Trojans safety enters transfer portal while Auburn signs pair of offensive lineman

Auburn is landing two offensive line starters from Power Four schools, including a former Trojan.

The Tigers announced the signing of former USC right tackle Mason Murphy and ex-Virginia Tech lineman Xavier Chaplin.

Chaplin started the past two seasons for the Hokies. Murphy started all 12 games last season for the Trojans, leading the team in total and offensive snaps. He started five games in each of the previous two seasons.

Auburn already has landed two transfer quarterbacks, Jackson Arnold from Oklahoma and Ashton Daniels from Stanford.

Additionally, Southern California wide receiver Zachariah Branch and his older brother, Trojans safety Zion Branch, are entering the transfer portal.

Zachariah and Zion announced their decisions on social media Tuesday. Several media outlets reported the two siblings would end up playing at the same school again.

“While this wasn’t an easy decision, I’m looking forward to what the future holds and am excited for the new opportunities ahead,” Zachariah Branch wrote in his post. “Thank you, Trojan Family.”

Zion Branch was one of the first elite recruits signed by USC coach Lincoln Riley, but he struggled with injuries throughout his tenure with the Trojans, recording 41 tackles over the past two seasons after missing the entire 2022 campaign with a lower-body injury.

Zachariah Branch arrived at USC one year later than his brother as a five-star recruit out of the brothers' native Las Vegas. Both brothers will have two years of eligibility remaining.

While Zachariah Branch showed off his formidable speed and made 78 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns over the past two seasons, he struggled with drops and never emerged as the elite wideout many expected in Riley's offense. He was similarly ineffective as a punt returner, managing just 74 yards on returns this season.

“Playing football at USC has been one of the greatest experiences of my life,” Zion Branch wrote on social media. “Having the opportunity to be a USC Trojan and suit up alongside my brother made it even more special, and it's something I'll always cherish.”

Riley's Trojans (6-6) are wrapping up their second straight disappointing season with a trip to the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M on Dec. 27.

USC has lost many of the top-shelf recruits landed by Riley in his first three seasons to the transfer portal. Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson and Penn State commit Kyron Hudson have already entered the portal from the Trojans' current group of receivers, which has been one of USC's least productive groups in the 21st century.

Zachariah Branch isn't the only Big Ten wide receiver looking for a new home. Wisconsin's Will Pauling and CJ Williams also indicated they're entering the transfer portal.

Pauling had 74 catches for 837 yards and six touchdowns in 2023, and he had 42 receptions for 407 yards and three scores this year. Williams totaled 31 receptions for 396 yards over the past two seasons.

This will mark the second transfer for both players. Pauling had followed Badgers coach Luke Fickell from Cincinnati to Wisconsin, while Williams began his career at Southern California.

In other Southeastern Conference quarterback moves, Luke Kromenhoek revealed that he would be transferring from Florida State to Mississippi State.

Kromenhoek completed 52.4% of his passes for 502 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions as a freshman this season. He started Florida State's final two games, a win over Charleston Southern and a loss to Florida.

Florida State added edge rusher James Williams from Nebraska and offensive tackle Gunnar Hansen from Vanderbilt. Williams had five sacks for the Cornhuskers this season, while Hansen is a three-year starter.

Boston College got a commitment from quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who has been a backup at Alabama the last two seasons. Alabama added former Florida edge rusher Kelby Collins.

Indiana got some good news as it prepares for its Friday night playoff game at Notre Dame, with former UAB running back Lee Beebe Jr. announcing he would join the Hoosiers next season.

Beebe rushed for 885 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He also caught 30 passes for 219 yards and one score.