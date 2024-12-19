Alabama safety Malachi Moore to miss bowl game against Michigan with injury

Alabama All-America safety Malachi Moore will miss the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide's bowl game against Michigan with an injury that had plagued him much of the season.

Coach Kalen DeBoer said Moore was scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday and would miss the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 in Tampa, Florida. DeBoer didn't disclose the nature of the injury.

“He's been going through an injury pretty much a lot of the season, and it just got to the point where he wasn't going to be able to play,” DeBoer told reporters after Wednesday's practice. “He wanted to do everything he could to get out there. He was trying to wait it out so he could see if it would be something he possibly could be able to participate in.”

Moore, a fifth-year senior, was a second-team Associated Press All-American after making 70 tackles with two interceptions and a team-leading eight pass breakups. Moore also had three tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

DeBoer said Alabama will “mix and match” young players at the safety spot alongside Bray Hubbard, mentioning Zavier Mincey.