Nelson returns home to help No. 6 Alabama hold off Eaglestaff, North Dakota 97-90

Grant Nelson had 23 points and 10 rebounds in his return to his home state and No. 6 Alabama overcame Treysen Eaglestaff's big night to hold off North Dakota 97-90 on Wednesday night.

Mark Sears had 23 points and Labaron Philon added 16 for the Crimson Tide (9-2) Alabama rebounded from a sloppy start to shoot 59% and commit just one turnover in the second half.

Alabama coach Nate Oats scheduled the game as a favor to Nelson, who grew up 90 minutes away in Devils Lake and is in his second season with the Crimson Tide after transferring from North Dakota State.

Eaglestaff overshadowed Nelson's homecoming with career highs of 40 points and eight 3-pointers as the 24 1/2-point-underdog Fighting Hawks (4-9) made it a game to the end.

Alabama had 13 turnovers in the opening half and missed nine of its first 12 shots. The Hawks led for 17 of the first 20 minutes, with Amar Kuljuhovic and Eaglestaff hitting back-to-back 3s for a nine-point cushion before the Tide cut it to 38-35 at the half.

Takeaways

Alabama: Oats said in his postgame TV interview that it doesn't hurt to face some adversity on the road. He almost got more than he bargained for.

North Dakota: The Hawks are 0-11 against ranked opponents since moving up to Division I in 2008-09.

Key moment

Nelson’s inside basket and two free throws made it 89-85 after North Dakota had tied it, and his rebound of Mark Sears’ 3 let the Tide finish the game at the free-throw line.

Key stat

Eaglestaff, was 15 of 30 from the field, including 8 of 18 on 3s.