Alabama men’s basketball easily beats Kent State, despite poor shooting

Alabama shot 26% from 3-point range, 51% from the free throw line, committed 19 turnovers and still managed to beat Kent State 81-54 on Sunday. Mark Sears led number six Alabama with 16 points but also committed five turnovers; six of his 16 points came from the free throw line. The Crimson Tide (10-2) also got 13 points and three steals from Aden Holloway.

Clifford Omoruyi (14 rebounds) and Grant Nelson (12) played a big role in Alabama's plus-20 rebounding margin. Kent State (8-3) was led by nine points each from VonCameron Davis, Marquis Barnett and Delrecco Gillespie.

Takeaways-- Kent State: Sixteen offensive rebounds is tied for the most Alabama has allowed all season long. Those offensive rebounds led to 14 second-chance points for Kent State.

Alabama: It was the worst offensive performance of the season for the Tide. Alabama committed 19 turnovers, continuing its struggles in that department. The team entered the game committing 12.82 turnovers per game, third-worst in the SEC, and has now committed 14 or more in all but one of its last seven games.

Key moment-- Alabama held Kent State scoreless for nearly a 6-minute stretch around the midway point of the first half. The Golden Flashes missed 10 consecutive shots in that time and ultimately made only two of its first 21 attempts from the field. The scoreless streak allowed Alabama to build a 16-point lead that never got below 12 again.

Key stat-- Alabama attempted 35 free throws compared to 13 for the opponents, placing three Kent State starters in foul trouble and helping build a comfortable lead despite a subpar offensive performance.

Up next--Kent State waits a week for a non-conference home game against Heidelberg. Alabama also waits a week to play its final non-conference game of the season on December 29th against South Dakota State.