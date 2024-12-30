Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Crimson Tide men’s basketball overwhelms the Jackrabbits in Tuscaloosa

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published December 30, 2024 at 5:49 AM CST
Alabama guard Labaron Philon cheers for his team after a score against South Dakota State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Alabama guard Labaron Philon cheers for his team after a score against South Dakota State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Aden Holloway made eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points off the bench, and number 5 ranked Alabama overwhelmed South Dakota State with 19 made 3-pointers in a 105-82 victory on Sunday. Labaron Philon added 21 points, six assists and two steals for Alabama (11-2), while Mark Sears had 20 points and five assists. Grant Nelson scored 17 points.

Oscar Cluff scored 21 points and Isaac Lindsey had 11 for South Dakota State. He entered Sunday averaging 16.6 points and 10.8 rebounds, but had failed to hit double digits in either category in either of his last two games before returning to form Sunday with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Alabama’s Aden Holloway's 8-for-19 performance was a welcome sight after making four of his 15 attempts in his previous three games. Holloway, in his first season at Alabama after transferring from Auburn, saw his scoring average dip under 9 points per game before 13 points in the previous game and 26 on Sunday.

Sears and Holloway hit 3-pointers less than 30 seconds apart just past the midway point of the first half, completing a 17-0 run and putting Alabama up by 23 points. The Jackrabbits never got the deficit lower than 14 after that. Alabama committed six turnovers, after having committed at least 14 in six of its last seven games.

Alabama begins Southeastern Conference play at home against Oklahoma on Saturday; South Dakota State beings Summit League play on Thursday at home against Denver.
Tags
News Nate OatsMen's BasketballThe University of AlabamaChamber of Commerce of West AlabamaOklahoma
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate