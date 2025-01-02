The FBI now says a lone "act of terrorism" killed University of Alabama student Kareen Badawi on New Years Day. Investigators identified Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar was the driver of truck that rammed into a crowd of New Year’s revelers on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street. Fifteen people, including Badawi, where killed and thirty more injured.

The FBI obtained surveillance video of Jabbar placing the explosive devices where they were found, said Christopher Raia, deputy assistant director of the FBI's counter-terrorism division. The bureau received more than 400 tips from the public, some from New Orleans and others from other states, Christopher Raia, deputy assistant director of the FBI's counter-terrorism division, said at a news conference on Thursday.

The FBI says it recovered the black banner of the Islamic State group from the truck that smashed into New Year's partygoers. The investigation is expected to look in part at any support or inspiration that Jabbar may have drawn from that violent Middle East-based group or from any of at least 19 affiliated groups around the world.

Routed from its self-proclaimed caliphate in Syria and Iraq by a U.S. military-led coalition more than five years ago, IS has focused on seizing territory in the Middle East more than on staging massive al-Qaida-style attacks on the West.

But in its home territory, IS has welcomed any chance to behead Americans and other foreigners who come within its reach. The main group at peak strength claimed a handful of coordinated operations targeting the West, including a 2015 Paris plot that killed 130 people. It has had success, although abated in recent years, in inspiring people around the world who are drawn to its ideology to carry out ghastly attacks on innocent civilians.

Pope Francis sent a telegram of condolences, addressed to Archbishop Gregory Aymond. The message said Francis was saddened to learn of the attack in New Orleans and was spiritually close to the city.

Francis "prays for healing and consolation of the injured and bereaved," said the telegram, which was signed by the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Separately, Italian President Sergio Mattarella also sent condolences to President Joe Biden, whom he will see during Biden's visit to Rome next week, saying all of Italy was mourning the loss of life.

"At this time of sorrow for the American people, I would like to reaffirm the firm resolve of the Italian Republic to oppose in the strongest terms all forms of terrorism, on the basis of those values of civilization, democracy and respect for human life that have always been shared with the United States," he said in a statement.

Sugar Bowl scheduled to take place in New Orleans this afternoon

The College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame was postponed by a day because of the truck attack, which unfolded about a mile away.

The game, originally scheduled for 7:45 p.m. CST at the 70,000-seat Superdome on Wednesday, was pushed back to 3 p.m. Thursday. The winner advances to the Jan. 9 Orange Bowl against Penn State.

"Public safety is paramount," Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said at a media briefing alongside federal, state and local officials, including Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "All parties all agree that it's in the best interest of everybody and public safety that we postpone the game."

The decision to postpone the game meant numerous traveling fans with tickets would not be able to attend. Ticket prices online plummeted in some cases to less than $25 as fans with plans to depart on Thursday tried to unload them.

The Superdome was on lockdown for security sweeps on Wednesday morning. Both teams spent most of the day in their hotels, holding meetings in ballrooms.