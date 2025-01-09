Digital Media Center
StoryCorps is coming to Selma from January 9 to February 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma. Register for Pensacola Opera Tickets here.

No. 5 Alabama beats South Carolina in seventh straight win

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 9, 2025 at 8:03 AM CST
Alabama guard Aden Holloway (2) celebrates with guard Mark Sears (1) against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
Scott Kinser/AP
/
FR171691 AP
Alabama guard Aden Holloway (2) celebrates with guard Mark Sears (1) against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Mark Sears scored 22 points — hitting of 4 of 6 3-pointers — to help No. 5 Alabama beat South Carolina 88-68 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight victory.

Aden Holloway added 13 points for the Crimson Tide (13-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) in their 10th straight victory over the Gamecocks (10-5, 0-2).

Sears scored or assisted on 17 of Alabama’s first 25 points. He finished with six assists and joined Brian Williams as the only players in Alabama history with 1,500 points, 200 3-pointers and 300 assists.

Clifford Omoruyi added 10 points and five rebounds.

Jacobi Wright led South Carolina (10-5, 0-2) with 20 points. Jamarii Thomas added 15.

Takeaways
Alabama: Alabama has won by 20 or more points in each of its last three victories. ... The Crimson Tide led 45-28 in the half. ... Holloway scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half.

South Carolina: Former Alabama forward Nick Pringle had 13 points and six rebounds.

Key stat
Alabama was 8 of 19 from 3-point range and shot 55% overall. South Carolina was 3 of 14 on 3s.

Up next
Alabama: At No. 10 Texas A&M on Saturday night.

South Carolina: Hosts Auburn on Saturday.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
