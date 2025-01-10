Alabama schools close or go virtual on Friday due to the threat of snow and ice
Here’s a listing of schools in central and northern Alabama that are closing or holding virtual classes due to the forecast of winter like conditions. Parents should check with their child’s school to confirm operational plans for Friday.
Advent Episcopal School
Alabama School Of Fine Arts
Alabaster City Schools
Altamont School
Anniston City Schools
Attalla City Schools
Banks Academy
Bessemer City Schools
Bibb County Schools
Birmingham City Schools
Blount County Schools
Boaz City School Systems
Briarwood Christian School 7-12
Briarwood Christian School K4-6
Calhoun County Schools
Chilton County School Systems
Cleburne County Schools
Coosa County School Systems
Cornerstone Schools of Alabama
Cullman City School Systems
Cullman County Schools
Etowah County School Systems
Fayette County School Systems
Fort Payne City Schools
Gadsden City Schools
Gadsden State Community College
Glad Tidings Christian Academy
Gospel Light Baptist Academy
Greene County School Systems
Hale County School Systems
Haleyville City Schools
Highlands School
Holy Family Cristo Rey
Homewood City Schools
Hoover City Schools
Huntsville City Schools
Jasper City Schools
Jefferson County Schools
Lauderdale County Schools
Madison City Schools
Madison County Schools
Marion County Schools
Midfield City Schools
Miles College
Mitchell's Place
Mountain Brook Schools
New Life Christian School of Excellence
Oneonta City Schools
Oxford City Schools
Pell City Schools
Pickens County School Systems
Piedmonth City Schools
Scottsboro City Schools
Shelby County Schools
Shelton State Community College
St. Clair County Schools
Sumiton Christian School
Sylacauga City Schools
Tabernacle Christian School and Daycare
Talladega City Schools
Talladega County Schools
Tarrant City Schools
Trussville City School Systems
Tuscaloosa City School Systems
University of Alabama
University of Montevallo
Vestavia Hills City Schools
Victory Christian School - Pell City
Walker County Schools
Wallace State Community College Hanceville
Westbrook Christian School
Winston County Schools
i3 Academy