StoryCorps is coming to Selma from January 9 to February 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma. Register for Pensacola Opera Tickets here.

Alabama schools close or go virtual on Friday due to the threat of snow and ice

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published January 10, 2025 at 5:47 AM CST
Here’s a listing of schools in central and northern Alabama that are closing or holding virtual classes due to the forecast of winter like conditions. Parents should check with their child’s school to confirm operational plans for Friday.

 
Advent Episcopal School

Alabama School Of Fine Arts

Alabaster City Schools

Altamont School

Anniston City Schools

Attalla City Schools

Banks Academy

Bessemer City Schools

Bibb County Schools

Birmingham City Schools

Blount County Schools

Boaz City School Systems

Briarwood Christian School 7-12

Briarwood Christian School K4-6

Calhoun County Schools

Chilton County School Systems

Cleburne County Schools

Coosa County School Systems

Cornerstone Schools of Alabama

Cullman City School Systems

Cullman County Schools

Etowah County School Systems

Fayette County School Systems

Fort Payne City Schools

Gadsden City Schools

Gadsden State Community College

Glad Tidings Christian Academy

Gospel Light Baptist Academy

Greene County School Systems

Hale County School Systems

Haleyville City Schools

Highlands School

Holy Family Cristo Rey

Homewood City Schools

Hoover City Schools

Huntsville City Schools

Jasper City Schools

Jefferson County Schools

Lauderdale County Schools

Madison City Schools

Madison County Schools

Marion County Schools

Midfield City Schools

Miles College

Mitchell's Place

Mountain Brook Schools

New Life Christian School of Excellence

Oneonta City Schools

Oxford City Schools

Pell City Schools

Pickens County School Systems

Piedmonth City Schools

Scottsboro City Schools

Shelby County Schools

Shelton State Community College

St. Clair County Schools

Sumiton Christian School

Sylacauga City Schools

Tabernacle Christian School and Daycare

Talladega City Schools

Talladega County Schools

Tarrant City Schools

Trussville City School Systems

Tuscaloosa City School Systems

University of Alabama

University of Montevallo

Vestavia Hills City Schools

Victory Christian School - Pell City

Walker County Schools

Wallace State Community College Hanceville

Westbrook Christian School

Winston County Schools

i3 Academy

 
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
