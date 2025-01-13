Digital Media Center
Sears and No. 5 Alabama host No. 23 Ole Miss

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 13, 2025 at 8:27 AM CST
Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) blocks a shot attempt by Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft/AP
/
FR145148 AP
Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) blocks a shot attempt by Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Ole Miss Rebels (14-2, 3-0 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (14-2, 3-0 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Alabama plays No. 23 Ole Miss after Mark Sears scored 27 points in Alabama's 94-88 victory against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Crimson Tide have gone 7-0 at home. Alabama is second in the SEC with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 6.7.

The Rebels are 3-0 in conference play. Ole Miss ranks third in the SEC allowing 64.6 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Alabama averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 79.0 points per game, 1.6 more than the 77.4 Alabama allows.

The Crimson Tide and Rebels square off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 19.1 points and 4.5 assists.

Sean Pedulla averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 92.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Rebels: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.
Associated Press
