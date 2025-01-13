Walmart: Alabama customers should discard recalled chicken broth

Walmart says customers should throw out a chicken broth product that was sold at stores in mostly Southern states late last year.

The retailer has recalled 48-ounce cartons of Great Value Family Size Chicken Broth in aseptic paper cartons that had been sold at 242 stores in nine states.

Walmart.com

Walmart says anyone who purchased the product at stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas should not consume the broth and can ask for a full refund.

The recalled cartons are marked with a “best used by” date of March 25, 2026, and carry the UPC code 007874206684. A total of 2,023 cases, each containing six cartons, are included in the recall.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported the recall in December affecting just over 2,000 cases of broth with a shelf life lasting until March 2026.

The FDA said the containers had packaging problems that could lead to the broth spoiling. There have been no reports of illnesses.

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. “As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we took action to remove all impacted product from the select, impacted stores. We are continuing to work with the supplier to investigate.”

