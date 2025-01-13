Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps is coming to Selma from January 9 to February 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma. Register for Pensacola Opera Tickets here.

Walmart: Alabama customers should discard recalled chicken broth

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 13, 2025 at 8:44 AM CST
Pixabay

Walmart says customers should throw out a chicken broth product that was sold at stores in mostly Southern states late last year.

The retailer has recalled 48-ounce cartons of Great Value Family Size Chicken Broth in aseptic paper cartons that had been sold at 242 stores in nine states.

Walmart.com

Walmart says anyone who purchased the product at stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas should not consume the broth and can ask for a full refund.

The recalled cartons are marked with a “best used by” date of March 25, 2026, and carry the UPC code 007874206684. A total of 2,023 cases, each containing six cartons, are included in the recall.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported the recall in December affecting just over 2,000 cases of broth with a shelf life lasting until March 2026.

The FDA said the containers had packaging problems that could lead to the broth spoiling. There have been no reports of illnesses.

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. “As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we took action to remove all impacted product from the select, impacted stores. We are continuing to work with the supplier to investigate.”

The company said it's working with the supplier to investigate.
Tags
News recallWalmartU.S. Food and Drug AdministrationFDA
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate