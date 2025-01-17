Digital Media Center
StoryCorps is in Selma through February 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma. Register for Pensacola Opera Tickets here.

Forecasters: Alabama needs to gear up for a cold blast that could last days

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published January 17, 2025 at 5:47 AM CST
Pixabay

The forecast calls for frigid temperatures and the threat of black ice on the roads this weekend. This is Alabama’s second arctic blast in just over a week. The last cold snap left up to seven inches of snow, closed schools, and delayed airline flights. Sunday could see a low in the Tennessee Valley in the mid-teens and the state could have wind chills in the single digits. Jennifer Saari is a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Huntsville. She says the weekend should start off nice, but the cold hits…

“On Saturday, maybe in the upper 50s. So that is going to fall as rain. However, once we get to Saturday night, we will hit those freezing temperatures, so any Lingering rain on the roadway could turn in some black ice. So we need to pay attention,” she said.

The expected cold front is reportedly coming from the Great Plains, like the last blast about a week ago. The forecast calls for sub-freezing lows along the Tennessee Valley could last until Friday. Even for Mobile, it could stay that cold at night until this coming Thursday. NWS Forecaster Jennifer Saari recommends having survival supplies in your car like blankets, water, and nonperishable food in case your car gets stuck in the cold that could last a while.

“However, once that rain passes and gets out of our area about Friday night, then those temperatures are going to fall, and fall pretty hard. It’s going to be pretty chilly starting on Sunday and going on through mid-week next week,” said Saari.

One question is whether Alabama will get more snow. Forecasters say there’s a small chance, but a chance nevertheless. During the state’s last cold outbreak, moisture drifted north from the Gulf of Mexico as frigid air from the Great Plains moved in from the west. The result was five to seven inches blanketing parts of Alabama.
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
