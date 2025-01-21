Mobile residents and shelter organizers gear up for a possible snow day

Residents along the Alabama Gulf coast could see something they reportedly haven’t seen in seven years. There’s an eighty five percent chance of snow today. The Gulf coast got a taste of winter weather back in late 2017 and early 2018. That was a tenth of inch. Some forecasts put today’s snowfall at possibly two to five inches. The lows along the Gulf coast aren’t predicted to rise above freezing until Saturday. USA Health says its doctors offices and the Mitchell Cancer Institute are all closed today.

A working group of Mobile area non-profits and government agencies is making sure no one is left unhoused during this week’s freezing temperatures. Mobile’s Non-Traditional Shelter Group began planning last March to open shelters for extreme weather emergencies like today’s arctic blast. The Waterfront Rescue Mission and two local churches are opening their doors for families with children. Mission Director Jim Langston says meeting that need is critical.

“We have no other place to take families. That’s been one of the greatest heartaches for us here on nights like we’re having now is when a family comes up,” said Langston.

The group goes into action when the wind chill falls below 40 degrees or the heat index above 105. The Waterfront Rescue Mission and Salvation Army for men and McKemie Place for women are part of the effort. Langston says his organization can house up to one hundred twenty people and help others when there’s no more room…

“If someone comes to the door in weather like this. We don’t send them away. No matter who it is, no matter what their profile is, we’re going to make sure we try to get them shelter.”

Langston says Mobile has struggled to find shelter for families with children. During this week’s severe weather, two Mobile churches are opening their doors to families. Other shelters are available for people with pets. Along with the Waterfront Rescue Mission and the Dauphin Way Methodist and Central Presbyterian Churches, McKeme Place for women, and the Salvation Army for men are open.