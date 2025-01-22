Huntsville collaborates with local partners on warming centers

The City of Huntsville along with local organizations opened warming centers for the community as temperatures have dropped drastically this week.

The National Weather Service reported that the North Alabama area would experience some bitter cold weather this week and overnight temperatures will be at or below freezing until this Friday.

Because of these freezing temperatures, the City of Huntsville is working with local partners to open warming centers at the following locations:



Huntsville Transit will provide free rides to and from the warming centers. Transit operates Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Huntsville Police will also transport individuals to the warming centers outside of Huntsville Transit operating hours. To request a ride, please call the non-emergency phone number, 256-722-7100.