Huntsville collaborates with local partners on warming centers
The City of Huntsville along with local organizations opened warming centers for the community as temperatures have dropped drastically this week.
The National Weather Service reported that the North Alabama area would experience some bitter cold weather this week and overnight temperatures will be at or below freezing until this Friday.
Because of these freezing temperatures, the City of Huntsville is working with local partners to open warming centers at the following locations:
- Community Warming Center – The Livin’ Room (2820 Governors Drive SW): Open now until Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. Call Community Development at 256-427-5400 or email Rosie Veal-Eby, Church of the Nativity, at rvealeby@nativity-hsv.org.
- First Stop (206 Stokes St.): Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 256-533-3391.
- Downtown Rescue Mission (1400 Evangel Drive NW): Open 24/7. Call 256-536-2441.
- Salvation Army (305 Seminole Drive SW): Open Monday-Sunday, 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Call 256-536-9147.
Huntsville Transit will provide free rides to and from the warming centers. Transit operates Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Huntsville Police will also transport individuals to the warming centers outside of Huntsville Transit operating hours. To request a ride, please call the non-emergency phone number, 256-722-7100.