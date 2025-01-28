Mark Sears’ mom takes to Facebook to support Alabama guard after benching

Alabama guard Mark Sears is getting family support on social media after spending the entire second half of the Crimson Tide's 80-73 win against LSU on the bench.

“We played the guys that we thought gave us the best chance to win in the second half,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said about the Jan. 25 matchup.

Sears, a preseason All-American averaging 19 points per game, went 0 for 5 from the field with three rebounds, three assists and two turnovers.

Oats pointed to defensive consistency, especially into the second half, as a reason for lineup changes.

“I didn’t think our second-half defense has been very good lately, so we made the point to the guys, we’re done starting the same group that starts the game,” Oats said. “Our defense was significantly better in the second half than in the first half, and we haven’t done that much this year.”

Sears' mother, Lameka Trimble Sears, took to Facebook on Jan. 27 with the following post:

"So let me address the misinterpretation of what’s being said!

To the media and fans:

As a Mother, while I may not agree with the decision, I recognize and respect Coach Oats and the entire Alabama’s coaching staff. I did not agree with the choice to keep Mark on the bench for the entire second half, but I fully understand that in sports, especially at this level, these moments happen, and we all learn and grow from them. Mark didn’t perform poorly ( my opinion) — sometimes shots just don’t fall, but every player deserves a chance to regain their rhythm!

Regarding personal moments that have been shared, I want to clarify that Mark’s emotion on the bench was a reflection of his passion and commitment to his teammates. We’re proud of how he continues to handle those moments with maturity and focus.

Mark and his teammates have put in blood sweat and tears into the success of this program! He’s not an entitled individual, he understands the value of hard work and a strong work ethic because of who we are as his parents have instilled that in him! If you know anything about Mark Sears you would know that!!!

To all of the supporters and true fans, your support means the world to us. At the end of the day, we are family, we go thru adversity but we pull together when it matters most! Mark is committed to improving every day and is focused on supporting his teammates in whatever way he can. We remain confident that with hard work and determination, the best is truly yet to come.

Also please understand that I am his Mother and he will always be my Son period; even when the ball stops bouncing!!! At what has been misinterpreted as disrespect is simply a Mother’s love and a level of protection I will always be that Mom!

Now, let’s continue on to the road of winning the National Championship!! Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers support. #RTR #TeamSears #MammaSears #BamaMom #FOE #OntheRoadToNationalChampionship"

Sears' latest post was meant to clear up a posting she previously made on Facebook on Jan. 26, which reads:

"We are human, but we don’t wage war as humans do." - 2 Corinthians 10:3 (NLT)

In the face of a humiliating environment, I’m grateful for the happy moments we've captured. I’m thankful to serve a true and living God who fights ALL our battles!

Enough is enough! May Mark’s character and hard work shine through, proving his worth. To the enemy: you can't box with God!

Let’s keep the faith and rise above!

#FaithOverFear #GodFightsOurBattles #CharacterMatters #TeamSears"

Alabama will be back in action Wednesday at Mississippi State. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. CT and will be aired on the SEC Network.