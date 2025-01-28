Digital Media Center
StoryCorps is in Selma through February 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma. Enter for Montgomery Symphony Tickets Here.

Top-ranked Auburn gears up for LSU, looks to secure a one seed in NCAA Tournament

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM CST
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell reacts after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/AP
/
FR111446 AP
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell reacts after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn Tigers (18-1, 6-0 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-7, 1-5 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU takes on No. 1 Auburn after Jordan Sears scored 21 points in LSU's 80-73 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The LSU Tigers have gone 10-1 in home games. LSU is seventh in the SEC with 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Reed averaging 7.3.

The Auburn Tigers are 6-0 against SEC opponents. Auburn ranks fifth in the SEC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 7.5.

LSU averages 79.3 points, 14.0 more per game than the 65.3 Auburn allows. Auburn has shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Carter is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the LSU Tigers. Sears is averaging 13.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the last 10 games.

Broome is scoring 17.8 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Auburn Tigers. Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 12.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LSU Tigers: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Auburn Tigers: 10-0, averaging 81.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 8.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.
News Men's BasketballAuburn UniversityAuburn basketballSoutheastern Conferencesec
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
