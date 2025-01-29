Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps is in Selma through Feb. 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma. Enter to win Montgomery Symphony Tickets Here.

Alabama men's basketball takes road win streak into matchup with MSU

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 29, 2025 at 11:30 AM CST
Alabama forward Grant Nelson (4) dives for a loose ball behind LSU guard Cam Carter (5) as Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Alabama forward Grant Nelson (4) dives for a loose ball behind LSU guard Cam Carter (5) as Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

GAME DETAILS:
Alabama Crimson Tide (17-3, 6-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1; over/under is 166

BOTTOM LINE:
The No. 4 Alabama men's basketball team hits the road against No. 14 Mississippi State looking to extend its five-game road winning streak.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 on their home court. Mississippi State averages 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Crimson Tide are 6-1 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Mississippi State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Alabama allows. Alabama has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS:
Josh Hubbard is averaging 16.3 points for the Bulldogs. Riley Kugel is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mark Sears averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Aden Holloway is shooting 52.1% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:
Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 92.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.
Tags
News Men's BasketballAlabama basketballAlabama Crimson TideCrimson Tide
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate