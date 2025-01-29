Digital Media Center
Leaders to Legends program aims to help Tuscaloosa County students be changemakers

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published January 29, 2025 at 3:30 PM CST
UA News Center
/
LA Johnson/ NPR

When February rolls around, high school students in one Alabama county have the opportunity to be changemakers in their schools and communities through a new initiative.

The Leaders to Legends program, soon to be launched by The University of Alabama (UA), is open to Tuscaloosa County sophomores.

Community leaders will mentor students as they participate in character-building activities and service projects.

According to the UA News Center, the goals of the initiative during 2025-26 school year are:
—Foster character development, career pathways and community outreach
—Help students participate in monthly, hands-on sessions
—Explore Tuscaloosa's economic, social, historical and political landscape

Students in Tuscaloosa City School and in the Tuscaloosa County School System who are in 10th grade (and will be in 11th grade during the program) are encouraged to apply. The submission window is from Feb. 3 until March 7. Email leaderstolegends.ua.edu for the application.

The UA News Center reports interviews for the first cohort of Leaders to Legends will take place March 13 – April 11, with decision letters delivered in May. Participants from Leadership Tuscaloosa will serve as an interview committee and select 40 students to participate each year.

Selected students will be required to submit registration documents and attend each session of the Leaders to Legends program. Session locations include the UA campus, Shelton State Community College and the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy.

Leaders to Legends program was previously called the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s Forerunners program.

The reimagined initiative is a collaboration between The University of Alabama Office of Teaching Innovation and Digital Education, the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, the Leadership Tuscaloosa Alumni Association, and the Tuscaloosa city and county school systems.

Learn more and apply at leaderstolegends.ua.edu. For questions, email Kelly Wolfe at leaderstolegends@ua.edu.
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
