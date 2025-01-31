Alabama, Georgia men's basketball face off for the first time in conference play this season

GAME DETAILS:

Georgia Bulldogs (15-6, 3-5 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (18-3, 7-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE:

No. 4 Alabama hosts Georgia after Chris Youngblood scored 23 points in Alabama's 88-84 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide are 9-1 in home games. Alabama is third in college basketball with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 6.6.

The Bulldogs are 3-5 against SEC opponents. Georgia ranks sixth in the SEC scoring 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Asa Newell averaging 10.6.

Alabama averages 90.2 points, 24.1 more per game than the 66.1 Georgia allows. Georgia has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Mark Sears is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 18 points and five assists. Aden Holloway is shooting 52.0% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Newell is scoring 15.2 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bulldogs. Dakota Leffew is averaging 9.8 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 91.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.