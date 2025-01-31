Digital Media Center
NCAA beach volleyball championships to take place in Alabama rather than California

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press,
Andrea Tinker
Published January 31, 2025 at 8:26 AM CST
Pixabay

The NCAA championships for beach volleyball are changing locations due to the impact of the Southern California wildfires.

The wildfires began on Jan. 7 in Palisades, California with another fire erupting in Eaton, California shortly after the first began. The last major blaze, the Hughes fire, began on Jan. 22 near Castaic Lake.

The NCAA said Wednesday that the May 2-4 championships would be taking place at Gulf Shores, Alabama, rather than Huntington Beach, California.

The release announcing the switch said it was a mutual decision between the NCAA and the Orange County Sports Commission.

The Orange County Sports Commission had collaborated with Long Beach State on the hosting bid to bring the event to Huntington Beach.

“In light of the ongoing recovery efforts approximately 50 miles up north in Los Angeles County, our focus is currently on ensuring hotel rooms and other resources remain focused on supporting those in need,” Orange County Sports Commission executive director Anthony Brenneman said in a statement.

Huntington Beach remains the host site for the 2026 NCAA beach volleyball championships.

Gulf Shores has hosted the event since the inaugural championship in 2016. The NCAA announced last month that Gulf Shores also would host the championships each year from 2027-31.

More information about the wildfires and their containment can be found on the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection website.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Andrea Tinker
Andrea Tinker is the Digital Content Coordination Intern for Alabama Public Radio.
