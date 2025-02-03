Gov. Ivey to soon deliver 2025 State of the State Address

At the invitation of the Alabama House of Representatives, Governor Kay Ivey will deliver the annual state of the state address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 6:00 p.m. Central Standard Time in the Old House Chamber of the State Capitol.

The governor has invited Miss America Abbie Stockard, an Alabama native, to join as one of her guests for the address. This year, Governor Ivey has also invited Huntsville resident and Army veteran Jae Barclay as a special guest.

Additionally, students of the McGill-Toolen Catholic High School Choir from Mobile will perform various musical selections as legislators and others make their way into the Chamber at around 5:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Governor Ivey has also invited 4th grade students from Danville-Neel Elementary School to be in attendance so that she may highlight their significant math gains.

This the Alabama leader's eighth State of the State address. With education remaining a top priority, Gov. Ivey's office said she will highlight the need to continue supporting education programs like the CHOOSE Act, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the Literacy and Numeracy Acts and her Turnaround Schools initiative.

The Republican governor has also said increasing public safety will be her number one priority this legislative session. During her state of the state address, it is anticipated that Gov. Ivey will reveal a package of bills addressing public safety.

Office of Governor Kay Ivey

According to a press release from her office, her plan will prioritize:



Backing the Blue

Combatting Crime

Making Smart on Crime Reforms

In addition to the proposed bills, Gov. Ivey’s address is expected to outline a comprehensive plan for the coming year, addressing key issues and legislative priorities.

In a brief statement, the governor expressed her commitment to the people of Alabama.

“We are working hard to prepare for another productive legislative session. A safe Alabama is a secure future for Alabama, and this year, we will take bold steps to protect our communities, strengthen our future and ensure our state remains the best place to live, work and raise a family. I look forward to working with our Legislature to achieve these critical goals and create a better Alabama for all,” she said in a press release.

The State of the State address will be broadcasted live across various platforms. The address is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 4.

The State of the State Address will also be available via "live" webcast here: https://www.ebmcdn.net/webcast/flash/aptv/apt2-jw8-sbr-crimson.html