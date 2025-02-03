Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps is in Selma through Feb. 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma. Enter to win Montgomery Symphony Tickets Here.

No. 4 Alabama extends winning streak to 5 games with a 90-69 victory over Georgia

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 3, 2025 at 7:59 AM CST
Alabama forward Grant Nelson (4), Georgia forward Asa Newell (14), Georgia forward RJ Godfrey (10) and Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi (11) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Laura Chramer)
Laura Chramer/AP
/
FR171571 AP
Alabama forward Grant Nelson (4), Georgia forward Asa Newell (14), Georgia forward RJ Godfrey (10) and Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi (11) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Laura Chramer)

Mark Sears scored 20 points and No. 4 Alabama won its fifth straight game and for the 14th time in 15 contests, beating Georgia 90-69 on Saturday.

Grant Nelson had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots, Aiden Sherrell scored 12 points off the bench and Chris Youngblood and Aden Holloway each added 10 points. Clifford Omoruyi finished with 11 rebounds for Alabama (19-3, 8-1 Southeastern Conference).

Asa Newell scored 16 points and RJ Godfrey added 10 for Georgia (15-7, 3-6).

Takeaways
Alabama: Turnovers have been an issue. The Crimson Tide have been good for about 12 turnovers per game and had 20 against the Bulldogs. Alabama overcame the miscues by shooting 54% from the field and outrebounding Georgia 52-36.

Georgia: The last few weeks of January were a struggle for the Bulldogs, who lost four of their last five games. February started off poorly, too, with the loss to Alabama.

Key moment
With the game tied at 10, Alabama scored 14 straight points on 7-for-8 shooting in a five-minute span. Aiden Sherrell, who averages two points, scored eight in the run, including two 3-pointers. Georgia never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Key stat
Alabama shot 42% (11 for 26) from 3-point range, while Georgia was an abysmal 17% (4 for 23). Alabama led from the line, too, going 19 for 23. Georgia was 11 for 23.

Up next
Alabama is at Arkansas on Saturday. Georgia hosts LSU on Wednesday.
Tags
News Men's BasketballAlabama basketballSoutheastern ConferenceNCAA
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate