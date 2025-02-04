No. 1 Auburn hosts Oklahoma after Fears' 21-point showing

GAME INFO:

Oklahoma Sooners (16-5, 3-5 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (20-1, 8-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -16.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE:

Oklahoma visits No. 1 Auburn after Jeremiah Fears scored 21 points in Oklahoma's 97-67 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Tigers are 9-0 on their home court. Auburn ranks second in the SEC with 17.2 assists per game led by Johni Broome averaging 3.0.

The Sooners have gone 3-5 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Auburn scores 84.5 points, 14.0 more per game than the 70.5 Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma averages 13.7 more points per game (80.2) than Auburn allows (66.5).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Broome is averaging 18.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Tigers. Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Fears is averaging 16.1 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sooners. Jalon Moore is averaging 19.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 59.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 80.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.