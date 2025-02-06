Alabama to observe annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday for 14th year

Alabamians will be able to shop emergency supplies tax free this month during the14th annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

The Alabama Retail Association encourages Alabamians to restock emergency supplies in homes, workplaces and vehicles during this three-day tax holiday.

Certain emergency preparedness items will be exempt from the state’s 4% state sales tax, and in some cities and counties, local taxes are waived on those items as well.

The tax holiday means shoppers can save as much as 10% on these items in some areas of the state.

To see if your community is participating, click on the 2025 Participating Cities and Counties link.

The tax-exempt items include the following priced at $60 or less:



Flashlights, lanterns

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Batteries

First-aid kits

Cell phone charger

Two-way radios

Manual can openers

Tarps and plastic sheeting

Duct tape

Fire extinguishers

Tie-down kits, bungee cords or rope

Other tax-free items include: coolers, ice packs, plywood, window film and smoke/fire/carbon monoxide detectors. Portable generators and power cords costing $1,000 or less are also tax free. To view a full list of tax-free items, visit this link.

Local hardware stores are also prepared to serve their communities in the event of a natural disaster.

“Customers come in and buy all the flashlights, batteries, kerosene, lamp oil and whatever they need,” said Frank Davies, owner of Little Hardware in Mountain Brook.

In his experience, though, Davies said few know about or take advantage of Alabama’s annual severe weather sales tax holiday.

“They don't prepare. They wait until it happens and then scramble,” he added. Many of the items that ready.gov recommends for a basic disaster supply kit are tax-free in Alabama Feb. 21-23.

“Severe weather can occur at any time, in any season,” said Alabama Retail President Rick Brown. “The February tax holiday helps Alabama consumers remember to stock and prepare emergency kits to be ready when storms strike.”

Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will begin on Friday, Feb. 21, and will conclude Sunday, Feb. 23.