ADPH investigating multistate foodborne outbreak associated with oyster distribution

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is investigating a foodborne outbreak that was reported in late January in Southwest Alabama.

The outbreak is suspected to be associated with oysters from Louisiana that have been distributed locally in Alabama. ADPH is also investigating two foodborne illness complaints associated with oyster consumption.

The total number of ill persons across all three ADPH investigations is 11, with three persons seeking emergency room treatment. No persons have been hospitalized in the Alabama investigations, as of now.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports that it has ordered a recall of all oysters harvested from one oyster harvesting area since Jan. 10. This includes shucked, frozen, breaded, post-harvest processed, and oysters for the half-shell market.

This is because norovirus-like illnesses were reported after oysters from the area were consumed. Fifteen people became ill with norovirus-like illness after eating the Louisiana oysters at several New Orleans restaurants between Jan. 15 and Jan. 31.

The Louisiana department reports that the illnesses were not life-threatening, but two people in Louisiana were hospitalized and have been discharged.

Norovirus-like symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and/or cramps. Norovirus can also cause fever, chills, headache, body ache, and muscle cramps. Persons should follow their healthcare provider's recommendations and pay particular attention to not becoming dehydrated.

See the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) section on Nororvirus for more information.

The ADPH Seafood Branch has notified all oyster shippers with Alabama permits that the recalled Louisiana oysters distributed in Alabama have been associated with foodborne illnesses.

The oyster shippers have informed their customers about the recall and advised them to return or destroy the suspected affected product. Several Alabama shippers have distributed this product, and ADPH is verifying that Alabama commercial customers are holding the product.

The ADPH is working with the CDC and other states on this investigation. For more information about foodborne illnesses, go to ADPH's Food Safety website.