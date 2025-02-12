Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR will conduct maintenance on the WHIL radio tower the week of February 17. Please be advised this could affect the broadcast.

Top-ranked Auburn snaps back with an 80-68 win over Vanderbilt

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 12, 2025 at 1:32 AM CST
Auburn guard Denver Jones (2) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
George Walker IV/AP
/
AP
Auburn guard Denver Jones (2) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Denver Jones scored 21 points as No. 1 Auburn held off Vanderbilt 80-68 on Tuesday night to avoid the Tigers' first losing skid of the season.

Now Auburn (22-2, 10-1) goes into Saturday’s big showdown for the top of the Southeastern Conference standings, supremacy in the state of Alabama and the top of the AP Top 25. The Tigers came into Tuesday night tied with No. 2 Alabama in league play.

Chaney Johnson finished with 20 points for Auburn, and Johni Broome had 17.

The Tigers scored the first 15 points as they snapped back from their home loss to Florida last weekend. Vanderbilt rallied and finally hit its first 3 on the Commodores' ninth try seconds before halftime to pull to 34-32.

Vanderbilt (17-7, 5-6) took its first lead with a 3 by Jason Edwards early in the second. The Commodores last led 49-48 on a putback by Chris Manon.

Auburn answered with a 12-2 run to squelch Vanderbilt's hopes at its biggest win this season.

Edwards finished with 13 points for Vanderbilt. AJ Hoggard and Devin McGlockton each added 10. McGlockton also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Takeaways
Auburn: The Tigers remain undefeated in league play away from home to start a two-game road swing. They also improved to 14-0 against unranked opponents.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores are 2-3 against Top 25 teams with this their first loss at Memorial Gym as they now are 12-2 at home this season.

Key moment
Johnson took control back for Auburn with a 3 as he scored nine straight to give the Tigers a 57-49 lead with 11:38 left.

Key stat
Auburn turned it over just twice in the second half and finished with eight.

Up next
Rivalry Saturday as Auburn visits Alabama and Vanderbilt goes to No. 5 Tennessee.
Tags
News Men's BasketballAuburn basketballSoutheastern ConferenceNCAA
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate