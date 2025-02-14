Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR will conduct maintenance on the WHIL radio tower the week of February 17. Please be advised this could affect the broadcast.

Alabama legislative proposals mirror Trump’s immigration crackdown push

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 14, 2025 at 2:45 PM CST
UCDavis.edu

Lawmakers in other southern states, including Alabama, are passing bills aimed at furthering President Donald Trump ’s mass deportation agenda. The Alabama Senate on Thursday swiftly advanced a slate of proposals. This comes as leaders in Georgia and Florida pass similar legislation.

Furthering Trump’s immigration crackdown, a series of Alabama bills would allow jails to hold people to verify immigration status; require jails to collect DNA from unauthorized immigrants in their custody; end the state’s recognition of driver licenses from other states that are issued without proof of citizenship; and make it a felony to bring an undocumented immigrant into the state.

“If you come to the country legally, if you come into Alabama legally, then these bills don’t affect you,” said Republican Sen. Wes Kitchens, a sponsor of one of the bills.

The bills now move to the Alabama House over the opposition of Democrats, who accused Republicans of “grandstanding.”

Jasmin Hernadez-Alamillo, the daughter of Mexican immigrants and a recent graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said she’s concerned the proposals will lead to racial profiling in traffic stops — and said the measures make her rethink living in the state.

“I don’t necessarily want to be part of a state that is going to continually perpetuate this negative sentiment around marginalized communities,” Hernadez-Alamillo said.

Also on Thursday, the Georgia Senate passed a bill allowing local governments to be sued if they don’t cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

The bill would strengthen a Georgia law passed last year after Venezuelan immigrant Jose Ibarra, who authorities say entered the U.S. illegally, murdered 22-year-old University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley. That law mandates law enforcement agencies cooperate with federal officials in identifying and detaining undocumented immigrants — and punishes them if they don’t.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping package of immigration laws on Thursday.

Republicans say the laws put Florida — long a haven for immigrants — on the leading edge of conservative-controlled states working to leverage state and local resources for federal immigration enforcement.

As Trump supporters in state capitols across the country race to deliver on the president’s signature issue — despite concerns from immigrant advocates — lawmakers in Florida are teeing up a potential fight with the courts as they advance a provision that critics argue is unconstitutional.

Florida’s new legislation mandates the death penalty for immigrants in the U.S. without legal authorization who commit capital offenses such as first degree murder or child rape. It's a provision that goes above and beyond Trump’s executive orders.
News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate