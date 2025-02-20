Alabamians reminded of annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

Alabamians getting ready to stock up for severe weather season are being offered discounts through a tax-free spree.

The state's annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2025, and concludes at midnight on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Gov. Kay Ivey is reminding residents that the days are used as a way to save money on goods relating to weather preparedness as February precedes hurricane and tornado seasons.

“This time of year, you never know what Alabama’s weather will bring. We’ve already seen tornadoes and historic winter storms, and if the groundhog is right, we might not be done yet,” said Gov. Ivey. “That’s why this sales tax holiday is so important – it gives Alabamians the chance to stock up on supplies they need for whatever Mother Nature throws our way.”

During this period, state sales and use taxes will be waived on a variety of essential items designed to help residents prepare for severe weather situations.

Eligible items include batteries, weather radios, tarps and other critical supplies priced at $60 or less per item. Portable generators priced at $1,000 or less are also exempt from state sales tax during the holiday.

The Alabama Department of Revenue Commissioner Vernon Barnett highlighted the financial benefits of the holiday.

“This opportunity comes once a year, and the timing couldn’t be better for Alabama families,” said Commissioner Barnett. “I encourage Alabamians to utilize this weekend to purchase items necessary to protect yourself and family when severe weather strikes, while saving money at the same time.”

Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Smitherman reinforced the importance of readiness.

"Severe weather can happen anytime, but preparation can make all the difference. This sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to gather the necessary supplies to keep your family safe and weather any storm. Being prepared is the first step to building a more resilient Alabama,” said Director Smitherman.

Residents are encouraged to check with local governments to determine if they are participating in the sales tax holiday, as local taxes may still apply.

For a complete list of tax-exempt items and additional information, click here.