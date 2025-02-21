Alabama Department of Public Health celebrates 150 years of service

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has launched its sesquicentennial year, marking 150 years of dedicated service to the state.

In 1875, far-sighted leaders determined that a state system was needed to advocate for public health, and the Alabama General Assembly passed landmark legislation to establish it.

At the time, epidemics led to losses of life from deadly diseases that are now preventable, and only one in three infants lived to reach one year of age.

The law created a system for the state that would “preserve and prolong human life,” a program of education to “elucidate all persons on the laws that govern a healthful existence” and a method of enforcing the health laws “for the welfare of their fellow creatures.”

Significant progress and notable achievements made in the past century and a half have had an impact on lessening deaths, disabilities and illnesses. Diseases have been identified, outbreaks tracked, treatments developed, and life expectancy extended dramatically.

“History has shown the power of preventing disease and illnesses,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a press release. “Public health successes such as vaccination have resulted in the eradication of smallpox and the control of polio, diphtheria, measles, rubella, tetanus and other infectious diseases. Improved sanitation and clean water have prevented infections such as typhoid and cholera. We are proud of public health's vital role in improving our quality of life.”

Even when Alabama was a territory, steps were taken to protect people from disease. The Mobile County Health Department was a precursor of the state department and has served the public since 1816.

The Jefferson County Department of Health was established in 1917 as the third county health department. Alabama was the first state in the nation to have basic public health units in all counties.

As knowledge has grown and evolved, ADPH has adapted to meet challenges throughout its history. A timeline that helps capture the department's journey since 1875 may be viewed here.

This historical retrospective reflects on the significant progress of public health, which has helped the people of Alabama live longer, healthier, happier lives.

As Alabama looks back to celebrate 150 years of prevention and protection, ADPH looks ahead to build on the successes of the past for a healthier future.

In this yearlong celebration, plans include local activities throughout the state and frequent social media posts about public history, achievements, and goals to continue the mission of promoting, protecting, and improving Alabama’s health.