Nate Oats sets a program record with win over the Wildcats

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published February 23, 2025 at 8:08 AM CST
Alabama is back in the win column after defeating Kentucky at home ninety six to eighty three. Star guard Mark Sears scored thirty as the number four ranked Crimson Tide bounced back from losses to Auburn and Missouri. Chris Youngblood added fourteen points in the win of the number seventeen ranked Wildcats. Head coach Nate Oats was asked about passing Alabama’s Wimp Sanderson for the most wins over top twenty five teams…

“I mean, honestly, I mean, wimp does a really good job here. I'm guessing that the SEC is a lot better now,” Oats observed. “So there's a lot more opportunities to get top 25 wins than he probably had. And when they give you the opportunity, you take advantage of them and try to get it done.”

The Tide’s Clifford Omoruyi had eleven in the Kentucky win. Koby Brea led Kentucky with twenty points while Andrew Carr and Amari Williams each scored 17. Travis Perry added 12 points. Alabama now has eight wins over AP top 25 opponents, which is a single-season program record. The Crimson Tide completed a season sweep of Kentucky for the first time since 2021. Coach Oats reflected on the SEC as a while he commented on passing Sanderson for program wins over top twenty five teams.

“I think it does speak to the level of the SEC as a whole that now we've got all these opportunity,” said Oats. “I mean, every every team we play the rest of the year is a top 25 team, so I'm guessing when didn't have that many opportunities like we have.

Alabama plays Mississippi State on Tuesday before hitting the road to face Tennessee this weekend.
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
