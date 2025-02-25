Digital Media Center
APR listeners have the opportunity to attend live musical performances across Alabama for free! Check out our ticket giveaways here.

Gov. Ivey calls special election for Alabama House District 11 seat

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published February 25, 2025 at 2:00 PM CST
istockphoto
The Republican runoff for state auditor is on July 15.

Gov. Kay Ivey is setting a special election dates for Alabama House District 11.

This seat was previously held by Rep. Randall Shedd, who resigned Feb. 17, 2025, to join the office of Senate President Pro Tem Garlan Gudger.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The special primary runoff, if necessary, will take place on Tuesday, June 10, 2025— and the special general election will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

“Rep. Randall Shedd has been an effective leader for the people of District 11, putting his constituents first and working tirelessly to improve their communities. I was proud to work alongside him, especially to expand broadband access across Alabama, ensuring more families, students and businesses have connectivity,” said Gov. Ivey in a press release.

“As we move forward in filling this seat, I encourage everyone in District 11 to make their voice heard by getting out and voting in this special election.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

House District 11 includes portions of Cullman and Blount counties.
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
