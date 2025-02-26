Digital Media Center
Bill being considered to secure paid parental leave for Alabama state employees, educators

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published February 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Pixabay

Gov. Kay Ivey is working to fulfilling a commitment she made during her 2025 state of the state address to support Alabama families and to recruit and retain public-school teachers and state employees.

The office of the state leader says this is being done through filing the Alabama K-12 Public School and State Employee Paid Parental Leave Act of 2025.

This legislation, sponsored by Sen. Vivian Figures and Rep. Ginny Shaver would provide eligible state employees and public-school employees with fully paid parental leave in connection with the birth, stillbirth, miscarriage or adoption of a child.

“In Alabama, we are committed to strengthening families and ensuring our hardworking state employees – including our teachers – have the support they need during life’s most important moments,” said Gov. Ivey in a press release.

“Welcoming a child is one of the greatest joys in life, and this legislation will ensure that Alabama parents do not have to face the decision of securing financial stability or spending time at home with their newborn or newly adopted child.”

Under the proposed law, a female eligible employee would receive eight weeks of paid parental leave in connection with the birth, stillbirth or miscarriage of her child.

A male eligible employee would receive two weeks of paid parental leave in these circumstances. The bill would also provide specified amounts of paid parental leave for eligible employees who adopt a child aged three or younger.

The legislation also includes a return-to-work provision, requiring employees to resume their positions for at least eight weeks following their paid parental leave. However, exceptions may be granted in certain circumstances, including cases of serious health conditions.

Providing paid parental leave to public employees was a recommendation included in the Final Report of the Governor’s Study Group on Efficiency in State Government.

Governor Ivey emphasized that this measure reflects Alabama’s commitment to both strong families and a strong workforce.

“By investing in our people, we are investing in a stronger Alabama. This is a pro-family, pro-workforce and pro-Alabama bill, and I am proud to support it,” added Governor Ivey.
