New computing operation to expand into Auburn

The technology industry is expanding into Alabama through a partnership with the City of Auburn. Core Scientific Inc., a leader in providing digital infrastructure for high-performance computing, is expanding its services into The Plains.

The company plans to invest $135 million to establish its operation in the existing AUBix data center on West Samford Avenue, with an expected total investment of $400 million.

“Alabama has long been a pro-business state, and Core Scientific’s investment in Auburn is a testament to our ability to attract cutting-edge technology companies,” said Gov. Kay Ivey about the expansion.

“We are excited to support their growth and look forward to the economic benefits this project will bring to our state.”

The Auburn data center will launch with a capacity of 16 megawatts with the potential for further expansion.

In the process of taking over operation of the Samford Avenue facility, the company will retain AUBix’s 11 full-time employees and plans to grow its team to a minimum of 20 full-time employees.

“Auburn represents an exciting new chapter for Core Scientific as we establish our presence in Alabama,” said Core Scientific CEO Adam Sullivan.

“This facility is expected to play a key role in our high-performance computing strategy, and we are grateful for the strong partnership and support from local and state leaders, including City of Auburn officials. We look forward to contributing to Auburn’s growing technology sector and strengthening the regional economy.”

Core Scientific’s Auburn location will join the company’s operational data centers throughout the U.S. in providing dedicated, purpose-built facilities for high performance computing.

The company currently operates nine data centers across six states with an additional facility under development in Oklahoma.

“Core Scientific’s expansion into Alabama highlights the state’s growing prominence in the technology and digital infrastructure sector,” said Alabama’s Secretary of Commerce, Ellen McNair.

“This investment not only strengthens our state’s economy but also positions Alabama as a key player in the future of high-performance computing.”

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders welcomed the company to the East Alabama community and credited success in recruiting tech industries in collaboration with Auburn University to why Core Scientific selected the city.

“We appreciate Core Scientific establishing a new operation here in Auburn as part of its national data center network,” said Mayor Anders.

“The company’s investment is evidence of the success of our recruitment of high-tech industries in collaboration with Auburn University. Our projections show that Core Scientific’s $400 million investment will result in a local tax generation of $1.5 million per year, supporting our schools and public services.”

