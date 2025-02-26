Digital Media Center
APR listeners have the opportunity to attend live musical performances across Alabama for free! Check out our ticket giveaways here.

UA women's basketball hosting LSU, battling for final double-bye of the SEC tournament

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press,
Baillee Majors
Published February 26, 2025 at 2:00 PM CST
Alabama Women's Basketball / Facebook

The No. 20 Alabama women's basketball team is set to host the No. 7 LSU Tigers. The match comes after Aaliyah Nye scored 29 points in Alabama's 66-50 win over Auburn.

The teams face off on Thursday for the first time this season. The Crimson Tide is 12-2 in home games. Alabama is sixth in the SEC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Essence Cody averaging 4.6.

The Tigers are 12-2 in SEC play. LSU is 20-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Alabama averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.2 per game LSU gives up. LSU averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Alabama allows.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:
Zaay Green is averaging 15.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Crimson Tide. Sarah Ashlee Barker is averaging 15.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games.

Flau'jae Johnson is averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:
Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

GAME DAY INFO:
LSU Tigers (27-2, 12-2 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (22-6, 9-5 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
women's college basketball Alabama basketball Southeastern Conference sec NCAA
