Florida topples Auburn in opening round of SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

11th-seeded Florida women's basektball team is leading past 14th-seeded Auburn. The Gators beat out the Crimson Tide 60-50 on Wednesday, the first day of the SEC Tournament.

Florida now advances to a second-round matchup against sixth-seeded Alabama. The Gators' win ends the Tigers' season, with Auburn finishing 12-18 overall, its worst record since the 2021-2022 season.

Ra Shaya Kyle helped Florida secure the win last night with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Auburn's Celia Sumbane scored in the paint to get the Tigers within 50-48 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. A minute later, a three-point play by Liv McGill gave the Gators a 55-48 lead as the clock approached one minute.

Laila Reynolds made two free throws for Florida with 53 seconds left and Kenza Salgues added two more with 34 seconds to go for a 59-49 lead.

Jeriah Warren had 14 points, Reynolds 12 and McGill 11 for Florida (15-16). McGill added eight assists and six rebounds. The Gators shot 35% for the game but got a big boost from going 21-for-23 on free throws.

DeYona Gaston led Auburn (12-18) with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Yuting Deng added 10 points. Auburn shot 30%.

A jumper by Auburn's Jordan Hunter tied the score midway through the third quarter and a layup by Gaston gave the Tigers a 38-36 lead with four minutes left in the period.

Florida scored six points in the final two minutes to take a 44-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

There were five lead changes in a first quarter in which Florida took a 19-16 lead. The second quarter was much lower scoring, with the Tigers outscoring the Gators 9-8. Florida led 27-25 at halftime.

Florida now advances to a second-round matchup against sixth-seeded Alabama. Tipoff for Thursday’s contest is set for 8:30 p.m.