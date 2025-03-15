Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR listeners have the opportunity to attend live musical performances across Alabama for free! Check out our ticket giveaways here.

Oddmakers favor Florida as the Crimson Tide heads to the SEC title semifinals

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published March 15, 2025 at 6:39 AM CDT
Alabama guard Chris Youngblood (8) and the rest of the bench celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in the quarterfinal round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
George Walker IV/AP
/
AP
Alabama guard Chris Youngblood (8) and the rest of the bench celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in the quarterfinal round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Labaron Philon scored 21 points and fifth-ranked Alabama never trailed in routing number fifteen Kentucky 99-70 on Friday night to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals. The Crimson Tide will play fourth-ranked Florida looking to play for their second tournament title in three seasons. The Gators beat number twenty one ranked Missouri earlier Friday night as the SEC's top four seeds all advanced.

Alabama beat the Wildcats again after sweeping them during the regular season. Kentucky managed just one tie at 14 and trailed 45-38 at halftime playing without guard Lamont Butler out with an injured shoulder. Jarin Stevenson added 16 points. Mark Sears, Mouhamed Dioubate and Aden Holloway each had 13 as Alabama beat the Wildcats again after sweeping them during the regular season.

Kentucky managed just one tie at 14 and trailed 45-38 at halftime. Andrew Carr led Kentucky with 18 points. Amari Williams had 16, and Travis Perry 11. The Wildcats played without starting guard Lamont Butler who missed his ninth game of the season after hurting his right shoulder Thursday night. Coach Mark Pope said on pregame radio that they got the "best possible news" from tests earlier Friday. ... The Wildcats go home with their last tournament title in 2018.

The Crimson Tide are two wins from their third tournament title in five seasons under coach Nate Oats. They improved to 3-17 against Kentucky in this event and 2-6 in the quarterfinals. They also added to the program record for most wins over AP Top 25 opponents with the 11th this season. Alabama extinguished any thoughts of a comeback starting the second half on a 12-6 run to force a Kentucky timeout after Dioubate's 3 with 16:31 left. Alabama led by 30 late.

The Crimson Tide had a 29-6 scoring edge off turnovers. Alabama now has a chance to avenge a 99-94 loss to the Gators back on March 5 on the Tide's home court.
Tags
News Alabama Crimson TideKentuckyFlorida GatorsMen's BasketballNCAA
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate