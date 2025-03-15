Oddmakers favor Florida as the Crimson Tide heads to the SEC title semifinals

Labaron Philon scored 21 points and fifth-ranked Alabama never trailed in routing number fifteen Kentucky 99-70 on Friday night to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals. The Crimson Tide will play fourth-ranked Florida looking to play for their second tournament title in three seasons. The Gators beat number twenty one ranked Missouri earlier Friday night as the SEC's top four seeds all advanced.

Jarin Stevenson added 16 points. Mark Sears, Mouhamed Dioubate and Aden Holloway each had 13 as Alabama beat the Wildcats again after sweeping them during the regular season.

Andrew Carr led Kentucky with 18 points. Amari Williams had 16, and Travis Perry 11. The Wildcats played without starting guard Lamont Butler who missed his ninth game of the season after hurting his right shoulder Thursday night. Coach Mark Pope said on pregame radio that they got the "best possible news" from tests earlier Friday. ... The Wildcats go home with their last tournament title in 2018.

The Crimson Tide are two wins from their third tournament title in five seasons under coach Nate Oats. They improved to 3-17 against Kentucky in this event and 2-6 in the quarterfinals. They also added to the program record for most wins over AP Top 25 opponents with the 11th this season. Alabama extinguished any thoughts of a comeback starting the second half on a 12-6 run to force a Kentucky timeout after Dioubate's 3 with 16:31 left. Alabama led by 30 late.

The Crimson Tide had a 29-6 scoring edge off turnovers. Alabama now has a chance to avenge a 99-94 loss to the Gators back on March 5 on the Tide's home court.