Alabama Crimson Tide square off against Green Bay Phoenix in first round of NCAA Tournament

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 21, 2025 at 10:00 AM CDT
Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

GAMEDAY INFO: Green Bay Phoenix (29-5, 22-1 Horizon) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (23-8, 10-7 SEC)

College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -13.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Alabama and Green Bay play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Crimson Tide have gone 10-7 against SEC opponents, with a 13-1 record in non-conference play. Alabama scores 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 15.7 points per game.

The Phoenix are 22-1 in Horizon play. Green Bay is sixth in the Horizon with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Natalie McNeal averaging 5.7.

Alabama makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Green Bay averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Nye averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Sarah Ashlee Barker is shooting 49.0% and averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games.

Callie Genke averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. McNeal is averaging 16.2 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 70.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.4 points.
