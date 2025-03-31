Auburn CityFest 2025: Circus performances, acrobats and balancing acts

The 24th annual Auburn CityFest, hosted by the City of Auburn Parks and Recreation, returns to Kiesel Park on Saturday, April 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This free, family-friendly festival is Auburn’s largest outdoor event, offering live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, interactive children’s activities, food trucks and more. The first 1,000 attendees will receive a free giveaway.

This year’s headlining act is Circus Incredible. This performance features a blend of first and seventh-generation circus performers, high-flying acrobatics, aerial artistry and balancing acts, according to a press release from the City of Auburn.

City of Auburn

CityFest will also feature various acts from comedy to music. Attendees will have the pleasure of enjoying music from The WannaBeatles, Kasey Kaschak and comedic performances by Lew-E's Comedy Circus. For the kiddos, there will be an artfest tent with hands-on crafts and activities, inflatables and special appearances by Auburn University's mascot, Aubie.

In addition to live entertainment, a press release from Auburn says CityFest will feature over 100 arts and crafts vendors selling handmade goods. This includes more than 20 food vendors serving festival fare.

Local nonprofit organizations will also be on-site, providing community resources. An Auburn Fire Department apparatus will be available for children and families to explore, offering a fun and educational experience.

All 2025 arts and crafts, food and nonprofit vendor spaces are full.

Auburn CityFest is free to the public and is a rain or shine event. For more information, visit auburncityfest.org.