Aydan ConchinDigital Content Reporter and Producer
Aydan Conchin is a Digital Coordination Intern for Alabama Public Radio. She's majoring in Advertising with a minor in Creative Media at The University of Alabama. In her free time, Aydan likes to hang out with friends, listen to music and indulge in her other creative hobbies.
-
Fairfield native, former U.S. Senator for Alabama and former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones. Ever wonder what he's up to these days or how he likes to eat his grits? He tells Quick-Fire Quips host Baillee Majors all about it. Plus, they talk childhood heroes and Alabama stereotypes.