$300,000 in federal funding going to Huntsville nonprofits to assist unsheltered residents

Nine local agencies serving Huntsville’s most vulnerable residents are getting a financial boost in federal funding.

The organizations helping unsheltered populations will receive about $300,000 in Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds. The grants come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to a press release, the financial assistance comes as the city's Community Development division, which works to assist lower income residents and lower income neighborhoods, is gaining approval to administer the grants.

The allotted funding comes from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), whose mission is to spur community and economic development and enhance quality of life.

The following agencies will receive awards with the department grants:



Under the conditions of ADECA’s 2024 ESG Program, the city is only able to distribute funds to nonprofit organizations that provide services to the unsheltered population.

“The City of Huntsville is committed to supporting our most vulnerable residents by partnering with organizations that provide essential services to those experiencing homelessness,” said Scott Erwin, Huntsville Community Development Manager.

“These ADECA grant funds will help our local agencies continue their vital work, offering shelter, case management and other critical resources to individuals and families in need. We appreciate the dedication of these organizations and their efforts to make a lasting impact in our community.”

For more information about Community Development’s programs, click here.