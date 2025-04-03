An Alabama rocket is set to carry NASA's new mini space shuttle

An aerospace contractor that builds rockets here in Alabama is gearing up for a historic blastoff later this year. United Launch Alliance is working with another company that wants to send a small version of NASA’s space shuttle on a resupply mission to the International Space Station. Here's more on the so- called Dream Chaser and how Alabama fits in…

Members of the press gathered at NASA's Kennedy Space Center back in May of 2021 the location was the shuttle landing facility that was the runway where the first ever commercial winged spacecraft would glide to a stop after each mission in orbit. Former astronaut Janet Kavandi was on hand for the event.

“Four years I landed here all three times. So I love this place. It bring back, brings back such fond memories, and really can't get wait to get back here and the new vehicle, which you see behind us here. This inflatable looks a lot like the real thing, only the real thing's a little bit bigger than that,” she said.

The inflatable behind Kavandi was a mock up of a vehicle from Sierra space where the former astronaut serves as president. This vehicle is called Dream Chaser. It's a miniature version of NASA's Space Shuttle. This mini Space Shuttle has a big job. It will deliver up to 12,000 pounds of cargo to space to resupply the International Space Station. Four years after this briefing at the Kennedy Space Center, Dream Chaser is being prepared for its first launch, but this launch couldn't happen until a critical question was answered.

“We had to go find a launch vehicle that was capable,” said Angie Wise, She's the Chief Safety Officer at Sierra space. Her company needed to find the right rocket to carry its mini space shuttle to orbit.

“So what we need is a couple of things, enough mass to orbit. When we're taking up 12,000 pounds of cargo plus the weight of the vehicle. We need something that can get that amount of mass into space,” Wise stated.

Sierra space found the rocket it needed in Decatur Alabama. The United Launch Alliance builds a type of rocket called Vulcan at its Decatur factory. Wise says Vulcan was just what the doctor ordered to get Dream Chaser and its cargo to the International Space Station. ULA lost a recent contract to fly missions for the new branch of the US military called Space Force. The deal went to SpaceX, which is run by Elon Musk wise, says that didn't change her company's mind about using the Vulcan.

“They have an amazing history, and we are even willing to go on those previous flights, even if it helps prove out so that they can take on more Space Force missions. So if we need to be the proving ground, we have high confidence in it, and if it continues to help our the our government to go put more payloads in space, we think that's amazing too,” said Wise.

Not only will dream chaser launch on an Alabama built rocket, but it could land here too. Sierra space worked out a deal with the Federal Aviation Administration and Huntsville International Airport to use the facility as a possible landing spot. After Dream Chaser missions wise, says she has personal history with the Rocket City.

“I personally lived there for thirteen years, and so we know that that is an amazing opportunity to go into a location with the people who are just used to being around space hardware<’ said Wise. “We are always open to looking for more space ports, because, again, it's really comes down for Mission Assurance. More landing opportunities gives us a better opportunity to return whenever we want to return, or potentially bring cargo specifically to different locations.”

“It was just a cool vehicle, and it's going to do some great things in its future,” said John Elbon, ULA’s Chief Operating Officer at the 2021 press briefing at Kennedy Space Center, which marked the start of the first mission of Dream Chaser.

Elbon said the cargo resupply mission is just the beginning for the shuttle.

“It's been a huge motivation, inspiration for the people at United Launch Alliance to be a part of something new and exciting like that, a winged vehicle that's going to go to Space Station, deliver cargo, eventually deliver people, and then return here to the Kennedy Space Center,” he said.

Wise confirmed that Sierra space still has its eyes on Dream Chaser delivering humans to space in the future. For now, all that matters to Alabama is a safe trip to orbit aboard its homemade Vulcan rocket, which could mean more business in the future for the ULA factory near Decatur.

