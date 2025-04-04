Huntsville promotes ‘Put the Phone Away or Pay’ during Distracted Driving Awareness Month

As Distracted Driving Awareness month kicks off, the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) continues to remind drivers across Alabama that even a moment’s distraction behind the wheel can have life-altering consequences.

This comes as the Rocket City's law enforcement participates in the national “Put the Phone Away or Pay" initiative. This is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) 2025 Distracted Driving Awareness Campaign.

Drivers are reminded by officers of the deadly dangers and the legal consequences – including fines – of texting and other forms of messaging behind the wheel, as the spring and summer months roll in.

During this time, local law enforcement will share helpful tips and information to help drivers avoid distractions and stay safe the roadways.

Drivers are urged to consider the following guidelines for safe driving:



If you have to text, pull over to a safe location and park your car — only then should you read or send the text message.

Distracted driving isn’t just texting, scrolling through social media or messaging while driving is distracted driving too.

Appoint your passenger as the “designated texter” to respond to calls or messages.

Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, silence notifications, or your put phone away in the trunk so you won't be tempted to respond.

Speak up if you see someone texting and driving and ask them to put their phone away.

In 2022 there were 3,308 people killed and and nearly 290,000 people injured in traffic crashes involving distracted drivers, reports the NHTSA. Since then, the administration has upped attention to the Distracted Driving Awareness Campaign, “Put the Phone Away or Pay."

NHTSA encourages drivers to take extra precautions during the warmer seasons. Summertime usually means vacations and summer road trips, with more people driving, walking and biking.

HPD is also working to help cut down on distraction on the road as the weather turns warmer and more people are traveling on the highways and interstates. Updates can be found on the department's on Facebook and Twitter.

In addition to the police department's efforts, Rocket City's Hands-Free Ordinance has upgraded violations from a secondary to a primary offense. The decree aims to reduce the risk of accidents caused by distracted driving and encourages drivers to focus on the road.