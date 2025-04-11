Alabama Tax Season: Still time to file quickly and efficiently

Tax season is soon coming to an end. Alabamians have until April 15 to file, and there is still time to submit your state and federal income documents on time.

If you haven't already filed this season, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) suggests filing electronically and requesting a direct deposit of any refund. The agency says this option reduces tax return errors since the tax software does the calculations.

Alabamians with an adjusted gross income of $84,000 or less in 2024 can use IRS Free File. Additionally, IRS Free File Fillable forms are available to taxpayers of any income level and provides electronic forms for people to fill out and e-file themselves.

MilTax, a Department of Defense program, generally offers free return preparation and electronic filing software for federal income tax returns and up to three state income tax returns for all military members, and some veterans, with no income limit.

Another option is FreeTaxUSA, which offers filing for federal taxes at no cost and filing for state taxes at a flat rate of $14.99.

Most Alabama taxpayers qualify for electronic filing at no cost, according to the IRS's website. When choosing direct deposit, the agency suggests the refund should be received within 21 days.

If you're looking for your refund, the IRS also offers the Where's My Refund? tracking tool. This allows individuals to see their refund status within 24 hours after e-filing a return for the current year.

Alabama taxpayers can get their refund information for the current year and past two years. The tool is available 24/7, and can be used to get information about a refund without needing to call the IRS. To use the tracker, taxpayers need their Social Security number, filing status and exact refund amount.

The IRS reports that individuals unable to file their tax return by the April 15 tax deadline can apply for a tax-filing extension in the following ways:



Electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension through IRS Free File by filing a Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return.



Make an electronic payment using Direct Pay, debit card, credit card or digital wallet and indicate the payment is for an extension.



Mail Form 4868 by the tax deadline.

Things taxpayers should know when requesting an extension:



Tax-filing extension requests are due by the tax deadline date, and it does not give an extension of time to pay the taxes.



Tax payers can avoid some penalties by estimating and paying the tax due by the tax deadline.



Special rules for tax deadlines and automatic tax-filing extensions may apply for taxpayers serving in a combat zone or qualified hazardous duty areas, living outside the United States, and people living in certain disaster areas. They may not need to submit a tax-filing extension; however, people should check to see if they qualify before the tax deadline.

Alabama taxpayers can visit IRS.gov 24 hours a day for answers to tax questions, more tips and resources by visiting the Let us help you page.